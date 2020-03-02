[trabzonspor-terminate-sturridge’s-deal]

Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge celebrates after scoring the initially purpose against Paris St Germain, September 18, 2018. ― Reuters pic

ANKARA, March two — Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has grow to be a no cost agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Turkish facet Trabzonspor, the club reported right now.

Sturridge, who joined Trabzonspor on a a few-yr offer in August, experienced 7 targets and 4 helps for the Turkish Tremendous Lig facet in all competitions, very last generating an appearance in a two-2 draw with Besiktas in February before sustaining a toe injury.

“We thank Daniel Sturridge for his contributions to our club and would like him achievements in his potential vocation,” the club reported in a statement on Twitter.

The club did not expose why the 30-12 months-old’s agreement was terminated.

Sturridge began his skilled occupation at Manchester Metropolis in 2006, going to Premier League rivals Chelsea a few several years later on in advance of sealing a change to Liverpool in 2013.

He received the Premier League, two FA Cups and the Champions League at Chelsea. He additional a different Champions League medal at Liverpool past time. — Reuters