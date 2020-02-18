[track-for-grand-prix-starting-to-take-shape-in-st.-petersburg]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The building of the track for the 2020 Firestone Grand Prix is underway in St. Petersburg. The construction actually started Monday. It will be finished in about 25 days.

The numbers are impressive. The 1.8-mile track is put together by roughly 250 construction workers. Those workers have to maneuver about 20 million pounds of concrete to create an 18,000-foot concrete block, which is reinforced by steel.

The fence that surrounds the track is about 40,000 feet. The team also uses 12,000 tires to build the safety wall system.

The races run through the city from March 13 to March 15.

