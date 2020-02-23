track-ji-hyo-jokingly-gets-competitive-about-film-launch-dates-with-shin-hye-sunlight-and-bae-jong-okay

Music Ji Hyo experienced anyone laughing on SBS’s wide variety demonstrate “Running Man” when she learned extra about Shin Hye Sunshine and Bae Jong Ok’s forthcoming movie.

The February 24 episode of “Running Man” featured guest appearances by Shin Hye Sun and Bae Jong Alright to promote their future film “Innocence.” Whilst introducing what the film was about, they pointed out that it would be releasing March.

It was then that points clicked and HaHa questioned, “Wait, are you heading up from Tune Ji Hyo’s film?” Music Ji Hyo seemed shocked as she requested, “When is your film remaining released?” and Shin Hye Sunlight was flustered as she responded, “In March.”

Music Ji Hyo and Kim Moo Yeol’s new movie “The Trespasser” (operating title) is established to premiere in March as effectively. Knowing this, anyone attempted to get better from the scenario, with Shin Hye Solar clapping and indicating, “They’ll equally do properly,” and the other “Running Man” cast associates becoming a member of together and cheering for equally films.

Tune Ji Hyo then experienced all people laughing when she appeared instantly in the digicam and explained, “Moo Yeol! Arrive on the demonstrate. Hey, occur out listed here. Geez.”

Afterwards on, Yoo Jae Suk tried to show support for Music Ji Hyo’s film but accidentally produced a mistake. Even though wishing Music Ji Hyo’s co-star Kim Moo Yeol superior luck, Yoo Jae Suk shouted, “Choi Moo Yeol, very good luck!” and was immediately corrected by Track Ji Hyo. He appeared humiliated and reported, “Moo Yeol, I’m sorry. I hope I didn’t damage you whilst I was hoping to assistance.”

Both “Innocence” and “The Trespasser” are established to be introduced in March.

