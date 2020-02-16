[track:-mark-wahlberg,-grandmaster-flash-…-and-additional]

Proper ON THE MARK: We’re instructed that Mark Wahlberg broke a sweat on Route 1 in Saugus this past week. The Dorchester-lifted actor dropped into the freshly opened F45 Instruction at Essex Landing to do a group exercise session session with some of its fitness center members. Immediately after exercising at the neighborhood foothold for the intercontinental health and fitness brand name, in which he’s an investor, the “Spenser Confidential” star was noticed sporting a baseball cap he acquired from his Bay Point out go to as he introduced some useful conditioning fun to Marines at the Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Calif.

It’s Usually SUNNY IN SOWA: Interest all “It’s Usually Sunny in Philadelphia” supporters: We have a sighting to share that warrants a toast. Elevate a Coke can of wine, because actress Artemis Pebdani was evidently in city previous 7 days, when she was seen out and about in the South Conclude. It looks like the actress, who performs Dee’s sole good friend and Frank’s off-and-on lover Artemis on the hit comedy collection, swung by the SoWa Classic Market place to snag some sweet retro items.

LIKE A FLASH: Grandmaster Flash, hip-hop legend, paid out a take a look at to Berklee School of Tunes to educate a clinic to a group of students this week. The DJ pioneer took to the stage of the Berklee Functionality Heart to gentleman the turntables and make rhythmic magic in advance of imparting his spin knowledge on the group of aspiring musicians. Flash gave unique shout-outs to a pair of Berklee’s faculty associates, which include professors Prince Charles Alexander and Carl Beatty, for their inventive contributions to the style. “I enjoy the actuality that the little ones are attempting to learn this,” he explained to the viewers. “The laptop corrects you all the time. Vinyl is like staying on the 100th ground, no web.”

Absolutely BUGGIN’: Actress and activist Alicia Silverstone manufactured an appearance in Cambridge previous week, serving as the keynote speaker in the course of the Put together Jewish Philanthropies’ once-a-year Chai in the Hub. The star shared stories from her career — from starring in the coming-of-age traditional “Clueless” to endorsing animal legal rights and wellness — to the crowd of about 450 company who gathered at the function to rejoice 12 area youthful industry experts. Silverstone was also observed mixing and mingling with friends and this year’s honorees, who ended up remaining identified for their considerable effect on Boston’s Jewish group, right before she experienced to return to the West Coast to rejoice the Academy Awards.

OFF THE ISLAND: “Survivor” just kicked off its most current year, entitled “Winners at War,” this week, and a few of Mass.-lifted alums marked their return to the exhibit with independent get-togethers in the Boston ’burbs. For starters, we hear that CBS Sporting Club hosted a viewing bash featuring neighborhood Castaway, Jeremy Collins. The “Survivor: Cambodia” winner and former “Survivor: San Juan del Sur” contestant joined lovers as they all watched the premiere on the major monitor ideal in his hometown of Foxboro. Amid the friends who gathered at the Patriot Area venue were members of his household as properly as the girls’ basketball crew that he coaches. In the meantime, Lexington native Ethan Zohn went reduced-vital, observing the initial episode in a far more intimate location at Kings in Burlington. Zohn, who won “Survivor: Africa” as nicely as “Survivor: All-Stars,” and his close spouse and children and good friends hunkered down in a private room to look at the commence of the actuality series’ 40th installment.