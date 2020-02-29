track:-olympian-ashley-wagner,-‘the-bachelor’-…-and-much-more

ICY Very hot: A bunch of courageous Bostonians confronted the city’s frigid temps this previous 7 days so they could see an Olympian acquire to the ice. Famed figure skater Ashley Wagner joined a slew of neighborhood skaters from Joy Skate Productions in putting on a spectacle at the new Rink at 401 Park. The special visitor — who has a Earth silver medal, Olympic bronze medal and a few United States Champion titles to her name — evidently executed a stunning solo quantity to shut out the demonstrate, which also integrated a warm two-hour established from Boston’s DJ Frank White that the good thing is warmed up equally athletes and audience members alike.

LOL: The Women in Comedy Competition is coming again to the Hub for its 11th year this spring, and the lineup is no joke. Between the large names anticipated to grace multiple stages throughout Boston and Cambridge: Whitney Cummings, who’s starred in her NBC sitcom “Whitney” in addition to producing for reveals like “2 Broke Ladies,” which she developed together with Michael Patrick King Amanda Seales, who people know from HBO’s “Insecure” Fortune Feimster, who’s stolen scenes in Tv collection like “The Mindy Project” and who introduced her first hour-extensive Netflix particular “Sweet & Salty” this wintertime as perfectly as Theme Park Improv, whose solid contains Lexington-lifted SNL vet Rachel Dratch, “Kath & Kim” star John Michael Higgins and Michael Hitchcock of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” fame. Managing from May seven-10, the Women of all ages in Comedy Festival will be web hosting a lot more than 150 performers and will also attribute a lineup of marketplace panels, workshops and competitions — all open to the general public. To locate more information and facts about the certain scheduling of exhibits and to snag tickets, head to wicf.com.

WADE TO GO: Food Community viewers are set to see Boston chef Sarah Wade endeavor to just take on Bobby Flay on “Beat Bobby Flay” tonight. Wade, a previous “Chopped” champ who’s regionally identified for bringing her elevated convenience food items eatery Stillwater to Chinatown this earlier summertime, will be competing on the newest episode of “Beat Bobby Flay.” During the competitors, way of living queen Martha Stewart will be returning to the show’s kitchen, joining Iron Chef Michael Symon in cheering on Wade and fellow contender Max Castro. In accordance to the episode summary, Stewart and Symon “bring in two youthful guns … to see if Bobby can retain up with the potential food items generation” when it airs at 10: 30 p.m.

THE Appropriate Reasons TO Occasion: Banners Kitchen area and Faucet is teaming up with Blend 104.1 to host a celebration in honor of “The Bachelor” time finale on March 9, and it is wanting like the night time is also worthy of the final rose. Supporters of the hit ABC truth sequence can be part of Bachelor Nation alums Chelsea Roy and Caroline Lunny — equally of whom vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart all through Time 22 of the present before returning for the fifth cycle of “Bachelor In Paradise” — for the viewing occasion. Company can all love on-theme foodstuff and cocktail specials when observing Peter Weber make his conclusion on Banners’ 40-foot Aspiration Monitor. And to add a good deal of shade commentary about the somewhat turbulent season and Pilot Pete’s final select, Bachelor superfan Annie Dow from Mix’s Karson and Kennedy show will also be sitting down to host “Annie’s Obsessed Are living: The Closing Rose” as portion of the evening’s festivities. Reservations for the bash, which kicks off at 6 p.m., are essential.