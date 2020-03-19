Track Seung Heon, Seo Ji Hye, Lee Ji Hoon, And Son Naeun Get Ready To Deal with Really like In New MBC Drama

MBC’s new drama “Shall We Take in Meal Alongside one another?” (doing work title) has shared a seem at the four sales opportunities!

Centered on a webtoon of the exact name, “Shall We Take in Meal Together?” will explain to the enjoy tale of a man and a female who have grown jaded about romance following enduring agonizing heartbreaks. By means of having supper alongside one another, they inevitably get well their skills to sense emotion and commence to obtain like in excess of meals.

Track Seung Heon will perform Kim Hae Kyung, an clever psychiatrist and foodstuff psychologist who analyzes folks by watching them eat. Seo Ji Hye will take on the purpose of website channel 2N BOX’s PD (manufacturing director) Woo Do Hee, a whimsical and brilliant character who’s well-known among the her peers.

While the two people appear to be like they would be industry experts when it comes to romance, they are really however not in excess of the trauma of their to start with loves. Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee will demonstrate unexpectedly heat chemistry as they coincidentally become supper mates without having even being aware of every other’s names.

Lee Ji Hoon will be enjoying Jung Jae Hyuk, a freelancer health-related journalist who was also Woo Do Hee’s major other in school. Around graduation, he broke up with her and remaining to go abroad, only to return to Woo Do Hee five several years afterwards. Apink’s Son Naeun will be getting on the function of Jin No Eul, a common social media star and health and fitness trainer who is also Kim Hae Kyung’s ex-girlfriend. As they share the very same intention of reclaiming their initially loves, Jung Hae Hyuk and Jin No Eul will share genuine and sweet camaraderie as they help every single other’s romance.

“Shall We Try to eat Supper Alongside one another?” will premiere in May as the abide by-up to “365: Repeat the 12 months,” which will premiere on March 23.

In the meantime, check out a trailer for “365: Repeat the Year” underneath!

Enjoy Now

Resource (1)

How does this write-up make you come to feel?