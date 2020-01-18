TRACKING: blowing snow and dangerous cold winds

The wind in the KWWL field of vision will remain strong this evening. Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour slowly slacken on wind gusts of 30 miles per hour on Sunday morning. This will continue to blow and blow loose snow, and the roads may remain covered in snow.

The chill of the wind will drop to a dangerous level tonight until Sunday morning. The readings will be -30 ° C this evening and on Sunday morning. The air temperatures remain cold. The highs are only in the single-digit range of Sunday and Monday, with the lowest overnight being at -10 °. However, when clouds creep in, lows may not drop as low overnight, but there can be some storms until Monday.

We’ll warm up on Tuesday after another very cold teenage morning. The second half of the week will be warmer, but we will also have to deal with more weather.

The areas with light snow are tracked down for Wednesday and Wednesday night, with some rain, along with some possible freezing rain, Thursday and Friday. This system can continue into the weekend, although some computer models keep us dry. As always, this is too far to set amounts and more accurate timing.