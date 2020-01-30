TRACKING: Chance of a light winter mix

This evening: The sky remains cloudy. A weak low pressure area will approach Iowa from the west. There is little chance of a light winter mix (light snow / severe weather / spotty freezing drizzle). Some spots can be slick due to bad weather or light drizzle. Lows: 23-25. Winch: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: The weak low continues to move through Iowa with a light winter mix of light snow, snow flurries and light freezing drizzle. Some slick spots are possible. Highs: 32-34. Winch: S 5-10 mph.

Friday night: Any light winter mix ends in the early evening. The sky remains cloudy overnight. Lows: 21-27. Winch: W 5-10 mph.

Weekend: On Saturday there are a few sunbeams from time to time. Highs will be in the mid-1930s. Sunday has more sunshine and the result is warmer temperatures down to the low 40s.

Monday (Caucus Day): We are back to a cloudy day and heights in the middle up to the top 30’s.

Tuesday: We are tracking the potential for light snow accumulation in the southeast half of Iowa. We are still many days away, so the details of any amounts of snow are still unknown. It’s going to be a breezy day with highs in the top 20’s.