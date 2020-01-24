TRACKING: clouds, clouds and more clouds

This evening: The clouds move through the night. Occasional light snow showers or thunderstorms are possible. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Lows: 26-29. Winch: NW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: The clouds move on all day. Some thunderstorms are possible. The areas where the storms are most likely to be seen are closer to the Mississippi. Highs: 32-33. Winch: NW 10-15 mph.

Saturday night: No change in the cloud cover. One or two strays are possible for locations along the Mississippi. Lows: 20-25. Winch: NW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Unfortunately, our sky remains cloudy. There is a very small chance for a few short rays of sun. Heights: near 30. Winds: NW 5-10 miles per hour.

Monday till Thursday: The weather will be constant through this stretch with a cloudy sky, highs in the low 30s and lows in the low to mid 20s. The wind blows slightly from the northwest every day.