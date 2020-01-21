TRACKING: Cool sunshine with increasing clouds, snow / mix for Wednesday

We start today with brilliant sunshine after a cold, cold night with almost double-digit lows below zero in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. The sunshine and a stronger south wind will lower our temperatures this afternoon to the low 20s. A flat cloud deck gradually moves from south to north, which leads to an increase in clouds.

After a small jump into teenage tonight, the temperatures continue to warm up with a windy south wind of 10 to 20 and mostly cloudy skies. In fact, temperatures will warm up completely to the low / mid 30s Wednesday due to the strong south wind, and then highs and lows generally stay at +/- 4 ° throughout the week.

The warm air will also come with some moisture. At temperatures around 32 ° this is a difficult forecast. Light snow seems to be pushing on Wednesday morning. It begins in the northwest and fills in the east. In warm temperatures, a winter mix is ​​possible, especially in the southeast.

The mixture of light snow and isolated snow is switched on and off until Wednesday evening and then filled in again for Thursday. From Wednesday to Thursday, snowfalls in the 1 to 3 inch range will accumulate, with a few pockets with light icing possible. Snow will thin out mainly for Thursday night in Friday and then Friday night. Additional buildups can be 1-3 inches by Friday evening to bring the storm total to about 2-6 inches, with a little icing.

A narrow temperature range means that confidence in the accumulation forecasts (snow and ice) is lower and there can be sharp cuts from district to district. Plan the trip from Wednesday morning to Friday evening.