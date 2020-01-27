TRACKING: Dangerous morning commuting – KWWL

Fog, in combination with freezing drizzle or fog, has resulted in smooth and icy roads this morning. Take a few more minutes to reach your destination, avoid cruise control and drive carefully.

Track the road conditions HERE.

The drizzle potential will disappear this morning after passing through a small cold front. The hint of thick fog for parts of the western observation area ends in the late morning, although foggy areas will be possible into the afternoon as the wind remains weak and the cloudy sky prevents us from warming up. Today’s maximum values ​​are 30 degrees.

The cloud cover continues tonight with lows into the lower and mid 20s. For tonight and until Tuesday morning, foggy areas with light winds are possible again. Otherwise, the cloudy sky rolls until Tuesday, and the lack of sunshine causes high temperatures in the upper 20s. The wind will stay weak.

On Wednesday and Thursday the sky is cloudy and there are some thunderstorms or light snow showers. Highs are in the upper 20s and low 30s, lows in the low 20s. The winds will stay light.

It can snow easily on Friday and Friday evenings. Temperatures are starting to warm up for the weekend as we are back in the mid 30’s. FINALLY the sun is shining on Sunday. Hopefully.