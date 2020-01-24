TRACKING: Delicate travel with more snow today

Light snow continues in the morning and leads

Smooth driving conditions on the roads. The worst conditions were near

Cedar Rapids and locations in the south. 1 to 2 inches of snow fell overnight

Dubuque south towards Cedar Rapids and Iowa City

Today: Light snow and fog are common

this morning. During the afternoon hours the snow is scattered more. patchy

freezing drizzle is also possible. The temperatures keep up in the 1930s

an NNW wind is 10-15 miles an hour.

This evening: The occasional snow showers continue beforehand

unwind after midnight. Total snow accumulation Friday morning through

tonight: 1-3 ”, with the highest amounts, the further east you live. An isolated one

4 ”amount cannot be excluded. Temperatures drop to the middle and upper 20s.

Saturday: There will be a few persistent snow showers

possible in the morning hours around Dubuque and NE Iowa. Otherwise, expect

partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms. The temperatures will be back in the 1930s.

The temperatures will be constant in the next 7 days

Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. We’ll keep a lot of clouds around.

Wednesday and Thursday of next week snow is possible again.