TRACKING: Drive to deteriorate with more snow and winter mix

We took our time today and gave the DOT crews the opportunity to prepare the roads for the next round of snow and a winter mix. From this afternoon to this evening, a wintry mixture will push from south to north, with temperatures finally cooling down into the lower 30s and upper 20s. This changes the winter mix to light snow showers during the evening.

Occasionally light snow persists for much of Friday, with the likelihood of snow increasing in the south and east. When the temperatures approach in the afternoon or are only slightly above freezing, occasional winter blends are possible.

The snow will gradually rejuvenate until Friday evening with lows in the upper 20s and an otherwise cloudy sky. The total collections range from one track to 3 inches, with Waterloo seeing about 1 to 2 inches and Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City seeing about 1 to 3 inches.

Saturday remains cloudy and there can be a few storms as the heights stay close to freezing. In fact, our peaks for the rest of the weekend and for the entire next week will only be between 30 and 33/34 degrees. The lows are expected to fall in this period until the mid-1920s. The sky is mostly cloudy but dry throughout the week until there is a chance of snow on Thursday.