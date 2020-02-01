TRACKING: Finally the sun

We have to deal with thick fog this morning, but the roads have mostly disturbed. Keep an eye out for slick spots with limited visibility until noon.

Otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy again, with temperatures remaining constant in the mid-1930s. We will also have a west-southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

The clouds will decrease tonight with lows in the lower 30’s. If the west-southwest wind rises to 10 to 15 miles an hour, our temperatures will remain neutral in the low 30s or even rise a little bit through tonight.

This creates a very nice Sunday when we will see the sunshine (with only a few clouds in the sky) along with highs in the low 40s!

Make the most of this beautiful weather, because on Monday we will be back in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures.

Light snow will fall from Monday night and continue until Thursday. The total accumulations should be relatively low, with higher sums south and east of the observation area. Temperatures will cool down during this time, with highs in the mid-20s and lows falling to mid-teens. The sky mostly remains cloudy until Friday.

