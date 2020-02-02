Tracking: Fog tonight, cloudy, drizzle Monday

It was a very warm day today … although we didn’t break any records, Iowa City is within 5 degrees of the record high! And there were even motorcycles that resisted the streets filled with puddles.

These puddles tell us that a lot of snow has melted in these warm temperatures. That can lead to fog in light winds tonight, although the sky is mostly cloudy.

We keep the humidity low all Monday. It will be mostly cloudy, but we may also have a drizzle day to deal with. Tonight’s temperatures will drop in the 1920s, so some areas may experience freezing drizzle. Treated surfaces have no problems, but pay attention to areas with less traffic. Monday’s highs will be above freezing, although it will remain in the 30s … not as warm as on Sunday.

Caucus visitors may need to watch out for some slippery spots as temperatures drop below freezing on Monday evening. We may have a few areas with a light winter mix after 5 p.m., but it will be fairly scattered and most will only have clouds and maybe fog.

Some light snow showers will move through the area almost daily in the coming week, with several chances from Tuesday to Friday. Most amounts seem to be less than an inch, especially when sleet is interfering. It cools down with highs only in the lower 20s Tuesday and Wednesday and only a slow rise in the mid to upper 20s through Friday.