TRACKING: Icy roads and dangerous chills

The streets are quite icy in some places this morning and occasionally covered with snow. (Track the road conditions here). Now that the temperatures have dropped, the crews won’t be able to do much to clear the uneven roads, but a little bit of sunshine may help a little today. Be vigilant when you’re on the road today and stay home if you can’t drive safely on ice. The winds ease, but it still gets windy with very cold chills, as low as 30 below zero in the early morning.

Today: A partly cloudy and very cold day. Sometimes sunshine is possible, but today the trend is towards more clouds. The maximum temperatures are only between 4 and 9 degrees with a wind speed between -10 ° and -25 °. The wind blows from the northwest at a speed of 10 to 20 miles per hour. A wind chill notice remains in effect until midday.

This evening:

The sky is mostly cloudy

with a few thunderstorms arriving late. The lows fall near or below

Frozen a few degrees tonight with a wind chill of up to 20

Degrees below zero. The wind won’t be that strong.

MLK

Day: There will be a few thunderstorms

possible for the first half of the day and in the early afternoon

with otherwise partly sunny sky. However, temperatures warm up slightly

Most are single digit or low teens. The wind shivers

down to approx. -10 ° with light wind.

Monday

Night and tuesday: One more

cold night monday night with two-digit lows below zero possible.

On Tuesday the sky is mostly sunny and the air is warmer

back. Highs are returning to the middle teens.

Wednesday to friday: A chance for a winter mix when temperatures return to the low and mid 30s and generally remain stable.