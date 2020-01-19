TRACKING: Icy roads and dangerous chills

The streets are quite icy in some places this morning and occasionally covered with snow. (Track the road conditions here). Now that the temperatures have dropped, the crews won’t be able to do much to clear the uneven roads, but a little bit of sunshine may help a little today. Be vigilant when you’re on the road today and stay home if you can’t drive safely on ice. The winds ease, but it still gets windy with very cold chills, as low as 30 below zero in the early morning.
Today: A partly cloudy and very cold day. Sometimes sunshine is possible, but today the trend is towards more clouds. The maximum temperatures are only between 4 and 9 degrees with a wind speed between -10 ° and -25 °. The wind blows from the northwest at a speed of 10 to 20 miles per hour. A wind chill notice remains in effect until midday.
This evening:
The sky is mostly cloudy
with a few thunderstorms arriving late. The lows fall near or below
Frozen a few degrees tonight with a wind chill of up to 20
Degrees below zero. The wind won’t be that strong.
MLK
Day: There will be a few thunderstorms
possible for the first half of the day and in the early afternoon
with otherwise partly sunny sky. However, temperatures warm up slightly
Most are single digit or low teens. The wind shivers
down to approx. -10 ° with light wind.
Monday
Night and tuesday: One more
cold night monday night with two-digit lows below zero possible.
On Tuesday the sky is mostly sunny and the air is warmer
back. Highs are returning to the middle teens.
Wednesday to friday: A chance for a winter mix when temperatures return to the low and mid 30s and generally remain stable.