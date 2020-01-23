TRACKING: Light snow and freezing drizzle

One to three inches of snow fell overnight, making it slippery
Driving conditions this morning. The main topics will be side streets and
Side streets. It will be a bit mushy too.
Think of salt when shoveling the driveway and sidewalk
is more effective at temperatures close to freezing.
Today: Scattered light snow showers, ice-cold drizzle
and / or freezing drizzle is possible at winter temperatures
upper 20s to lower 30s. The winds will be lighter today, from ESE 5-10 miles an hour.
Each pile will be half an inch or less today, and part of it will melt
with ground contact.
This evening: Light snow and a winter mix are possible
overnight, which leads to additional smooth driving conditions on the roads. snow
The accumulation will be one centimeter by Friday morning. Become lows
just drop a few degrees in the upper 20’s to near 30 °.
Friday to Friday night: We will be careful
more smooth roads for morning commuting. Light snow and a winter mix will be
possible all day again. Most of the winter weather will be in
the shape of snow. There are some questions about where the main snow belt will be
furnished, but by Friday night 1-3 “from
Snow will be possible, with locally higher amounts closer to the Mississippi
Flow.
Thunderstorms can last until Saturday otherwise on weekends
will be cloudy with ups and downs in the 20s in the 30s.