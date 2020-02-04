TRACKING: Light snow and severe weather

This evening: The wind subsides tonight and stays light overnight. Temperatures drop to almost normal levels by morning. The northwestern counties are partly cloudy and the temperatures are in the single digits. Our southeastern counties will have more clouds, mostly cloudy, and the result will be teen lows. Winch: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: The same cloud scenario continues. The north and west circles are partly cloudy, while our east and south circles are mostly cloudy. Highs: 24-27. Winch: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday night: Lots of clouds, but little rainfall. In our southeastern counties, there is a 30% chance that light snow will fall. Areas south and east of a line from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids could see less than 1 inch of snow. Areas in the north and west have some severe weather or are dry. Where is snow? The streets could be slippery for Thursday morning commuting. Lows: 12-20. Winch: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Clouds slowly rise through the day with heights in the upper 20’s.

Friday: Clouds are back with some possible thunderstorms. Highs: close to 30.

Weekend: Saturday is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-20s. Sunday is mostly cloudy with a small chance of snow showers or snow flurries in northern Iowa.