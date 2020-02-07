TRACKING: Light snow today, harder snow on Sunday

Areas with light snow and thunderstorms run through the state today. A little dry air above the KWWL field of view prevents us from seeing too much in terms of accumulation. Anything that gets on the floor, however, could be enough to cause some short slippery spots. Or cover up the areas where snow melted yesterday and frozen yesterday evening.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s and will cool off by a few degrees on Saturday. We will have more sunshine on Saturday before the next system starts.

This system will be quite strong and will bring a lot of moisture. Sometimes it will snow heavily, with the heaviest in our northern counties. Our northern county could see 4 to 7 inches of snowfall. A WINTERSTURM WATCH will be published for this area from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon. Counties heading south to Highway 30 could see more than 2 inches of snow with lighter amounts heading south.

Areas with freezing rain can mix in the southern half of the viewing area. This will reduce the amount of snow, but also cause your own travel headache.

Winds will be gusty with this system and this can cause some blowing and drifting problems, especially where the heavier snow falls.

Any change in system tracking changes the amount and type of rainfall you see. So stay up to date with the forecast.

Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-1930s, but we’re cooling back to the 20s on Monday, with lows falling to around 10 Monday mornings. We’ll think the teens are night lows with highs around 30 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another round of snow will run through Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s too early to determine the amount of snow.