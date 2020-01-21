TRACKING: Light snow Wednesday through Friday

This morning we have the coldest outside temperatures

the next seven days. The wind showers are below zero until the morning hours.

A southern wind and sunshine will help to raise the temperature well into the late 20’s

Afternoon.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees tonight

of rising temperatures overnight with increasing clouds.

Our next storm system will bring light snow for a long time

Event from late Wednesday morning to Friday. Your morning commute

Wednesday is okay, but late in the morning light snow will come and spread

commute the area for the afternoon and evening.

Light snow continues at least occasionally,

until early Thursday afternoon. After a short break, more light snow moves

Thursday evening to Friday.

Rainy periods or freezing rain can interfere

Temperatures in the lower 30’s. The streets will sometimes be slippery.

Wednesday and Thursday snowfall: Spread 1-3 “of

late Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon.

Thursday evening and Friday snowfall: 1-2 “possible.

This weekend it is dry but cloudy with temperatures in

the 30s and night lows in the 20s. There may also be foggy areas.