TRACKING: Light snow, winter mix, drizzle, fog

Low humidity continues to enter the area. So light snow, winter mix, drizzle and fog remain above us until tonight. We won't get as much snow as yesterday, but we could catch up a few more centimeters.

Temperatures hover around freezing / melting point for most of the day. This can cause the snow to melt and condense, and the roads remain mushy if they are not cleared. This way, every salt that is applied to surfaces works very well. However, untreated surfaces remain slippery. So be careful when traveling today. You may also want to take an extra bottle of wiper solution with you because the windows are getting dirty today. A lot of.

Not much changes until Friday, although we may see more snow than a winter mix. Our southeastern counties will get more snow shower activity. You could get an inch or two (or three) inches of snow by Friday evening, while the rest leave a few inches across much of the viewing area. The southeast and areas around Dubuque have the best chance of seeing a few inches of snow, but there are still many questions on the route of the system and how much drizzle, rain and freezing rain will mix.

There will be some snow showers or snow flurries on Saturday, and the sky is mostly cloudy on Sunday and Monday. Another system tracks Tuesday and Wednesday, although some models track it much further south. That would keep us drier, but colder. We are currently holding highs in the low to mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s through midweek.