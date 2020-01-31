TRACKING: Light snow, winter mix today and in the evening

A relatively weak disturbance runs through the region today and brings light snow and a light winter mix into the KWWL field of vision. We expect an accumulation of less than an inch during the evening. However, roads and other surfaces can be slippery. Rainfall will decrease after midnight, but we will remain mostly cloudy until Saturday morning.

Temperatures will rise until the mid-30s today, so there will be some melting, but tonight it will likely freeze again, with lows in the 20s.

The clouds dissolve a bit on Saturday and we actually have a chance to see the SUN! The heights will be in the mid 30’s and the southwest wind will be a little stronger, so keep the jackets handy.

Sunday is our best chance for more sun than clouds. Sunglasses are needed! The heights will rise to 40 for Sunday afternoon. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, because the clouds will reappear on Monday.

The Caucus Day is mostly cloudy in the mid-30s and the wind can be gusty. A winter system is used for Tuesday to bring snow and windy conditions back to the area.

On Wednesday, cold air with highs only comes in around 20 and falls to single-digit lows in the last half of the week.