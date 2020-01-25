TRACKING: Lots of clouds, very little sun for the week

We’re going to be in a pretty bleak pattern this week. A lot of moisture will flow through the middle and lower levels of the atmosphere, so we will have a lot of clouds. There may be a few holes in them that the sun or stars can sometimes see through, but it won’t be long.

Temperatures will cool off a bit tonight as we drop into the mid 20s to low 20s. It’s cooler than a week, but still above normal. The heights climb back into the upper 20s to the lower 30s. This enables more melting snow to evaporate and fill any holes in the clouds. Foggy areas are also likely Sunday and Sunday night due to light winds.

The winds remain weak throughout the week, so there’s a chance that more fog will come up. Again, this would affect temperatures, but we strive to stay highs in the top 20s / lows in the 30s and lows around the 20s most of the week.

Weak troubleshooting through the night of Tuesday may bring some areas with freezing drizzle and snow, but the buildup is low.

A larger system will move into the region on Friday and Saturday, but it’s too far to go into details … unless we have the possibility of snow moving through the region.