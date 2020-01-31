Tracking: May be sunshine this weekend

This evening: Light snow continues until evening. It will end from west to east until midnight. Any accumulation of snow will be less than 0.5 inches. The streets were good all afternoon, but after sunset some places with temperatures up to the 1920s could become slippery. Lows: 23-30. Winch: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Another day full of clouds. The temperatures are slightly above normal. Highs: 33-35. Winch: W 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: The clouds clear up slowly and the lows drop just below freezing. Lows: 29-32. Winch: W 5-15 mph.

Sunday: This is our second best chance to see sunshine. Sunshine leads to warmer temperatures and melting snow. Highs: lows 40s.

Monday (Caucus Day): We are back on a cloudy day with high temperatures in the mid 30’s. There is a possibility that snow will develop on Monday evening.

Tuesday Wednesday: We are still chasing the chance of snow Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Amount of snow, placement and timing are still a bit