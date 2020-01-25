TRACKING: Mild and cloudy forecast: quiet weekend

The last few days have brought several rounds of snow, which totaled about 2 to 6 inches across the region. The roads have mostly improved with a few isolated slick sections.

The cloud cover continues today in an apparently dark and mild forecast. A few thunderstorms are possible, especially in the east with very little to no cluster. The maximums will be in the same range as in the last few days – between 32 and 34 degrees. The winds can sometimes be a little windy from the west northwest at 5 to 15 miles an hour.

The sky mostly remains cloudy with cool temperatures tonight as the lows fall to the low 20s. Not much changes on Sunday as the sky is generally cloudy and there are some storms. The maximum values ​​are again at 29-32 degrees with light wind.

This is a remarkably consistent forecast for the next working week, with mostly cloudy skies on Monday and cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs remain in the low 30s, lows in the low 20s. From Thursday to Friday, a south wind warms the temperatures up to the mid-1930s with the possibility of a rain / snow mixture.