TRACKING: More clouds, a few snowflakes

Temperatures remain cool today with highs in the mid-20s to around 30, but the winds aren’t as strong as Tuesday’s. We also keep a lot of clouds, although some areas can sometimes see sunshine.

A strong storm system moves to our south and may bring a few snow showers to the southernmost counties, but most of us stay dry or see only a few thunderstorms. The best chances are at night. When the snow moves into the field of vision, the southernmost counties will see less than an inch of accumulation.

We may have more sun on Thursday than clouds with heights between mid-20s and mid-30s, but the clouds retreat on Friday and weekends. A couple of snow showers could bring in the area every night if there are slight disturbances. Accumulations should remain easy if we see more than thunderstorms.

The temperatures will mainly be between 20 and 30 degrees and on Sundays between 30 and 30 degrees. Night lows will be mostly in teenage years. Everything that melts during the day will freeze again at night. Therefore, pay attention to slippery areas, especially parking lots, driveways and sidewalks.