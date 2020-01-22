TRACKING: night snow – KWWL

This evening: Light snow continues and keeps the streets smooth overnight. After the end of the snow, late fog can appear. Amounts of snow: 1-3 ”. Lows: upper 20s. Winch: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday: It is another cloudy day with occasional light snow and occasional winter sleet / freezing rain. The streets are mostly smooth in the morning from the night snow. Amounts of snow: Trace-1 ”. Lows: mid-30s. Winch: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday night: The light snowfall with occasional wintry mixture of sleet and freezing rain is possible. Roads could be smooth … especially elevated surfaces. Amounts of snow: Trace-1 ”. Lows: 29-31. Winch: NE 5 mph.

Friday: This will be the last day with a chance of snow with the winter mix. Once again the streets could be slippery from time to time. Little to no snow accumulation to be expected. Highs: mid-30s. Winch: N 5-15 mph.

Weekend: Clouds will dominate. If we’re lucky, we can take a look at the sun for a few minutes. The wind is light from the north with heights in the low to mid 30’s.