Tracking: Rain and thunderstorms

Areas of drizzle and fog are possible as we head as a result of the

early morning several hours. Rain and thunderstorms commence to develop just after 8 a.m. and

will go on through the early afternoon several hours. No severe climate is envisioned

with this round, but domestically significant rain and small hail will be doable.

A heat front tracks into the area this afternoon, and will

dictate how heat it will get. Ideal now it will probably be put somewhere among

Highway 20 and Freeway 30. This will deliver a extensive selection of temperatures throughout

the viewing location 40s north, 50s central, 60s south.

Rain and thunderstorms will when again break out by this night, bringing the opportunity of a several robust to severe thunderstorms. These storms will be rapidly movers, so be certain you are ready to acquire action if a warning is issued. The biggest risk with any severe thunderstorm will be large hail and harmful wind gusts. A few tornadoes just cannot be ruled out, specifically south of Freeway 30. The timing of the significant climate will be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rain totals: .50″ to 1.50″.

*This is all dependent on how considerably north the warm entrance

gets, and how long the rain lingers into the afternoon hours. Please continue to be

climate aware all through the day, and keep tuned for additional updated forecasts.*

Once the chilly front tracks through tonight, colder air will

transfer in. It will be windy with light snow showers relocating by means of overnight.

Little to no accumulation is envisioned.

Tomorrow will be windy and colder with highs in the 40s. We

keep dry as a result of the weekend with moderating temperatures.