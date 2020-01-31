TRACKING: Scattered light snow – KWWL

Light snow or thunderstorms are possible this morning

This can lead to irregular spots on the streets, especially in untreated areas. Dusting

in areas where there is snow this morning, it is possible to get snow.

Because a weak area with low pressure moves through the state, more

light snow is possible this afternoon until late in the evening. Every accumulation will

be less than half an inch, but a few slippery spots on the streets will be possible.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than today

yesterday with highs in the 30s.

Any snow shower activity ends this evening and leads to

a mostly cloudy sky as we set off for Saturday, with heights in the 30s.

Sunday is the best potential to see SUNSHINE !! The sky

is at least partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 40s. A cold

Front tracks late Sunday to cooler temperatures Monday.

We are pursuing the potential of a winter mix transition

Snow Monday to Tuesday. The devil is in the details, so stay with it

KWWL for updates.