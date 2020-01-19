TRACKING: Severe weather and bitterly cold temperatures

There will be thunderstorms on the KWWL observation site this evening until Monday. While the clumps will be light, the snow can cover some surrounding roads, particularly untreated surfaces. The winds will be much weaker this evening until Monday evening, so that blowing snow is not to be expected.

It remains bitterly cold until Monday evening. Tonight’s lows are between zero and 10 below zero, with showers at -20 °. Monday’s highs will make it through the double-digit numbers … but just barely. We will be around 10 a.m. and the wind will weaken in the evening.

Monday night lows drop back to negative single-digit numbers, but the winds become weak as they turn from northwest to southwest. By Tuesday morning the winds will be 10-15 miles an hour and will help “warm” us into the teens and low 20s above zero! AND we should see most of the day sunshine above us as high pressure trails.

Wednesday through Friday evening, rain and snow chances are likely to persist. On Wednesdays, it can sometimes be freezing cold before going to snow showers on Wednesday evenings. The temperatures hardly change between Wednesday noon and Friday evening, but are sufficient to convert rain / snow showers into snow showers every evening.

The amount depends on how much rain is mixed in and when changes occur. However, the surfaces can become slippery in the last half of the week. Keep up to date with the latest weather forecasts as the timing and track will likely change as it gets closer.