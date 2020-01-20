TRACKING: Severe weather and light snow possible

It’s going to be a very cold start to the week, but there

The forecast shows warmer temperatures.

In some places that leave the motorway this morning, the roads may be a bit slippery.

Snow that fell over the weekend and a little light snow and thunderstorms

this morning. Each flaky build is less than half an inch. thunderstorm

should fade away this afternoon, but the sky will remain mostly cloudy

Teenage Heights.

Tonight we will see at least a partial clearing as high

Pressure moves overhead. The lows fall between -2 ° and -6 ° with chills

-5 ° to -15 °. Winds will be variable 5-10 miles an hour. However, the sky is complete

clear and the wind is calm, we have to pay attention to colder

Temperatures.

On Tuesday the sky is partly cloudy to sunny

the upper teens at lower temperatures.

Temperatures will rise again on Wednesday

Friday, but this is associated with the chance of snow. We will keep an opportunity

isolated snow showers Wednesday to Wednesday evening, with a chance of a

Winter mix Thursday and Friday. A certain accumulation is possible.

Stay with KWWL for updates.