Yesterday was a beauty with high

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s with lots of sun.

Unfortunately, that will be a day. After a light fog

(and isolated ice on the streets) thanks to melting and

we will start with sunny areas this morning

The clouds cover Eastern Iowa for the afternoon. temperatures

will still be fairly mild with highs in the mid 30s

warmest air to the south and east.

When the sky becomes cloudy and the temperatures drop

It can easily get drizzle below freezing

a light winter mix. However, this will be possible across the board

the window for this will be very narrow this evening north of highway 20.

South of Highway 20 this begins tonight and continues into

the early morning hours of Tuesday. Roads can be slippery this late

Evening for Caucus-Goer.

After a chance for some icy areas

Tuesday morning we see dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies.

The snow remains south of the area. The temperatures continue to cool down

with highs in the mid-20s.

A chance for light snow on Tuesday evening

do not cause travel problems as the lows fall to the upper single digits. We

should get some sunshine on Wednesday with heights in the low to the middle

1920s.

We’ll be hovering for heights in the mid-20s

and mid teens for lows Thursday through Saturday with another chance

Thursday evening and Friday light snowfall.

After a little sun on Saturday we are back on light snow with heights in the lower 30s for Sunday.