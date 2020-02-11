TRACKING: Snow and dangerous cold accumulate

Happy Tuesday! Look for cool

Temperatures start this morning with most of the teenagers until the low 20s

South. Wind chills will be in and out of the single digits and teenagers.

Bundle up! Otherwise we see mostly sunny skies again today

high temperatures climb back to the middle and the upper 20s with low to

middle of the 30s south. The wind blows west at 5 to 15 miles an hour.

The sky will remain mostly clear tonight

with teenage lows at low 20s again. With south-southwest wind

at 5 to 15 miles an hour the wind cold will also drop to the single

digits to teens at times.

The clouds are filling up again

Wednesday, though it’s going to be a mild day with highs in the middle

upper 30s. Snow showers will press in from the northwest and northwest

Southeast, with the southeast band being the main snow area and the

Northwest band bring a thin area of ​​light snow. The snow is going

Continued until Thursday morning, especially for areas in the southeast,

Leaving from west to east. Generally east of I-380 and along and

south of highway 20 can be 1-3 “with isolated 4” amounts

expected. Otherwise you must expect a maximum amount of snow of 2.5 cm.

This will be followed by a strong one

arctic cold front that quickly lowers temperatures to near zero or

a couple of degrees below zero for Thursday morning. Stormy northwest

The winds take up our showers and let them drop to about 20 or 25.

Thursday’s highs will only reach the single-digit numbers with a wind shower

between -15 and -25 all day. When the winds abate for Thursday night

the coldest air of the season almost takes in with air temperatures

15 degrees below zero. Wind chill hints or warnings are likely

be issued for this route.

Temperatures fill up again with teenage highs and mostly sunny skies on Friday. We are back in the above-average mid-30s for Saturday and beyond with a chance of light snow on Saturday and maybe some rain on Monday, as some might be in the 40s.