TRACKING: Snow and winter mix for part of the weekend

This evening: When the weak area with the low pressure moves away, only a few thunderstorms remain at night. The sky is mostly cloudy. Lows: 8-16. Winch: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: It will be a beautiful February day. More sun than clouds and a light southwest wind. Temperatures in the 1920s will feel warmer due to the sunshine and low wind. Highs: 23-27. Winch: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Low pressure is getting closer to Iowa. The wind increases late from 10 to 20 miles an hour from the south. After midnight, snow moves to Eastern Iowa. Light snow will accumulate overnight and make the roads smooth. Lows: young people.

Sunday: It snows until the wee hours. North of Highway 20 is mostly snow during the day. South of Highway 20, snow is occasionally mixed with sleet / freezing rain / rain. As a result, the sums of snow in the southern counties remain lower. The windy parts of the day are near sunrise with a south wind at 10-20 mph. The wind becomes weak when the low moves across eastern Iowa during the day. As soon as it moves east of the state, the wind becomes windy again in the evening with a northwest wind of 10-20 miles per hour. The total amount of snow is 3 to 6 inches from Highway 20 northbound. From Highway 20 to Cedar Rapids, expect 1 to 3 inches. South Highway 30 is less than 1 inch.

Monday and Tuesday: The road conditions will be better on Monday. Partly to mostly cloudy. Heights: upper 20s.