TRACKING: Snow and winter mix tonight to Sunday, which affects travel.

Today we will have a pretty nice February day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies over the KWWL observation area. The heights will be a bit cooler as the northwest winds cushion, but the winds will turn southwest and we will rise to the 20s for heights.

A winter storm sweeps through the region this evening until Sunday. In some areas, this leads to travel problems with heavy snow, freezing rain and drizzle.

The snow will be on the track tonight, mostly after midnight. This can sometimes be difficult, mostly along and north of Highway 20. The heaviest snow will be north of the Iowa / Minnesota state border, but it will sometimes snow heavily until Sunday morning. The winds are getting stronger … Southeast winds will blow to 30 miles an hour when the system retracts. Areas with freezing rain can mix occasionally.

The snowfall becomes easier, but remains for most of the Sunday. As the dry air takes effect, more and more freezing rain and drizzle drift through the area. This can reduce the amount of snowfall, but would give ice to some roads. Sunday’s highs get warmer … in the lower to mid 30s … so the treated surfaces should be fine. When the wind turns northwest later in the day, temperatures drop and the surfaces will freeze again, especially after dark.

The heaviest snow falls in our northernmost counties, including Decorah, Waukon and New Hampton. They could see 5 to 7 inches of snow, with occasionally heavier amounts possible. South of this band and along / north of Highway 20 we were able to get 2 to 6 inches of snow with a bit of freezing rain. Between highways 20 and 30 there was more rain and freezing rain, but we could still see 1 to 2 inches of wet, heavy snow with light snow falling south.

WINTERSTORM WARNINGS and ADVICE FOR THE WINTER WEATHER are signposted along and north of Highway 20 from midnight Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon. This is the area where the heaviest snowfall and the worst driving conditions are expected.

Things calm down a bit for the next week, though we can see a few snow showers here and there. Accumulations are not expected from any of them. Temperatures can cool below normal by the end of the week.