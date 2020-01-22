TRACKING: Snow causes shocks when driving

Our next weather maker will be a long event … today to Friday. We have snow, freezing rain and sleet in the area that will turn into snow this afternoon. Temperatures warm up to the low 30s, so this snow is wet and heavy and shouldn’t fly around as hard as in the system last week. However, street temperatures are below freezing, so they are likely to be slippery for most of the day. The good news is that it stays warm enough for salt to work on surfaces with this system.

Most of the snow falls this afternoon until this evening before it tapers on Thursday. While some snow showers can show up, it is possible that we let some dry air in to switch off the good snow production. However, we may have a lot of drizzle, freezing drizzle and thunderstorms during the day. Use caution when traveling as temperatures fluctuate near freezing and there is a risk of slipping.

Thursday night through Friday, we will again pursue snow. The models do not agree that everything remains snow. Some rain may be interfering. This would affect the total amount of snow. It seems that most of us will see 3 to 6 inches of snow between the three days, of which 1 to 3 inches will fall tonight.

We will remain cloudy throughout the weekend and until Monday, with another system being followed on Tuesday. Temperatures will be very constant over the next seven days, with highs in the low to mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s between 30 and 30 each day.

Use caution when traveling, as the roads can quickly change from wet to icy or snowy.