TRACKING: Snow congestion – KWWL

This evening: The clouds are coming up tonight. Snow beings after midnight when they move from west to east. The best chance of snow is north of Highway 20. The wind increases late from the southeast and is windy shortly before sunrise. Lows: young people. Winch: SE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: It is still snowing in northern Iowa and can be strong at times along the IA / MN state border in the morning. The temperatures are warm until the 1930s. There will be a winter mix south of Highway 20 as temperatures warm up in the top 30’s. The wind subsides in the morning and increases in the late afternoon when the wind blows northwest at 10-20 miles per hour. Precipitation decreases in the late afternoon until early evening. North of Highway 20 is 2 to 8 inches of snow while areas south of Highway 20 are less than 2 inches.

Sunday night: The clouds clear up slowly when the wind subsides. Lows: 6-16. Winch: NW 5-15 mph.

Monday: It will be a nice day to enjoy the fresh snow under a mostly sunny sky. Highs: mid-20s. Winch: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: low 30s.