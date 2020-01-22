TRACKING: Snow leads to poor driving conditions

A longer period of light snow is expected today

Friday. Any snow this morning will be confined to our northwest hometowns

and it will spread eastward as the day progresses. The temperatures are in the

Lower 30s, this will be a “wet” snow. The street temperatures are still significantly lower

ice cold so that the snow creates a smooth journey. Treatments this time

The road will work more efficiently.

It gets windy at times with a south wind of 10-20 miles an hour.

Light snow continues into the night before it unwinds

early Thursday morning. Between today and Thursday morning there is 1 to 3 inches of snow

expected.

Now and then it will drizzle or drizzle

possible Thursday morning, before more light snow arrives later in the day,

see you on Friday. Again the temperatures fluctuate around freezing. Thursday

The amount of snow on Friday is also between 1 and 3 inches.

By Friday, the total amount of snow is in the range of 3 to 6 inches.

Sometimes the surface temperatures will be above freezing

Part of the snow can condense or only melt a little, but has the potential to do so

freeze again at night.

This weekend it is cloudy with temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Fog can appear when the snow melts.