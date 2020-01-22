TRACKING: Snow leads to poor driving conditions

A longer period of light snow is expected today
Friday. Any snow this morning will be confined to our northwest hometowns
and it will spread eastward as the day progresses. The temperatures are in the
Lower 30s, this will be a “wet” snow. The street temperatures are still significantly lower
ice cold so that the snow creates a smooth journey. Treatments this time
The road will work more efficiently.
It gets windy at times with a south wind of 10-20 miles an hour.
Light snow continues into the night before it unwinds
early Thursday morning. Between today and Thursday morning there is 1 to 3 inches of snow
expected.
Now and then it will drizzle or drizzle
possible Thursday morning, before more light snow arrives later in the day,
see you on Friday. Again the temperatures fluctuate around freezing. Thursday
The amount of snow on Friday is also between 1 and 3 inches.
By Friday, the total amount of snow is in the range of 3 to 6 inches.
Sometimes the surface temperatures will be above freezing
Part of the snow can condense or only melt a little, but has the potential to do so
freeze again at night.
This weekend it is cloudy with temperatures in the
lower to mid 30s. Fog can appear when the snow melts.