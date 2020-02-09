TRACKING: snow, rain, winter mix today

A complicated winter storm sweeps through the region today and brings heavy snow, rain, freezing rain, drizzle, freezing drizzle and wind to the KWWL observation area.

The heaviest snow is in our northern counties, especially in the north. These areas, including Decorah and Waukon, could see 5 to 8 inches of fresh snow, with the potential for even more. Areas along and north of Highway 20, including Waterloo and Dubuque, will be over 2 inches. Dubuque will have more snow, while Waterloo will have a winter mix that will reduce snowfall.

In areas south of Highway 20 there is at most 2 inches of snow, but the mixture becomes wintry and rainier when the temperatures are above freezing. When this warm gust of air sets in, the heights in our southern areas rise to the top 30s near 40 counties and hover around the freezing limit in the north. Where this freezing / melting limit ends, the total number of snowfalls changes significantly. More mixing or rain means less snowfall or quick melting after falling. Wet snow also thickens quickly, which would reduce the amount of snow you will see. Any freezing rain that gets mixed in will cause slippery spots, but temperatures will warm up quickly. Be careful if you travel in the afternoon this morning.

Winds will blow up to 30 miles per hour and can cause snow flurries, mainly in areas where only snow falls. The wind is blowing strongly from the southeast this morning, subsides around noon when the low falls over us, then turns north and increases again this afternoon. The snow will be wet and heavy, but can still blow around. The view is also restricted by snowfall. So be careful today when you travel. The snow is dropping this afternoon and most should be here by 5pm.

When the temperatures drop to single-digit and youthful values ​​tonight, everything that was wet freezes. Untreated surfaces can be slippery on Sunday evenings and Monday mornings.

We will have sunshine on Monday with below normal temperatures. We stay dry for Tuesday, but there is still a chance of snow tracks on Wednesday and Wednesday evening. We may have thunderstorms until Thursday.

Valentine’s Day looks dry, but snow showers can affect Friday nights through Saturday. Temperatures will be cold at the end of the week and we will warm up on our way through Saturday.