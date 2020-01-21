Tracking: Snow returns Wednesday – KWWL

This evening: The clouds gradually increase over night. The temperatures will not be that cold; You get up overnight. The coldest part of the night is in the evening. By sunrise on Wednesday, temperatures will be between the mid and late twenties. The wind blows from the south between 10 and 15 miles an hour.

Snow totals: The total amount of snow from Wednesday morning to Thursday evening will be between 3 and 6 inches. Sometimes the snow is a winter mix of sleet / freezing rain / rain. The main type of precipitation is snow.

Wednesday: This will be the start of a long light snow. Light snow starts in the morning and continues throughout the day. The temperatures are in the low 30s. Sometimes the wind with gusts from the south is windy at 25 miles an hour. Amounts of snow: 1-2 ”.

Wednesday night: Light snow stays all night at temperatures around 30 degrees. The wind is blowing from the south. Amounts of snow: 1-2 ”.

Thursday: Not much changes here and it snows more and more during the day. The streets could sometimes be slippery. The wind is light from the southeast with temperatures in the low 30’s. Amounts of snow: 1-2 ”.

Friday: More light snow, but temperatures may be a degree or two warmer. This would turn part of the light snow into light rain or would result in a mixture of light rain / snow. This affects the amount of snow that accumulates. We’ll go into more detail as the day approaches.

Weekend: Clouds will go through the weekend, but it will be dry when the storm system finally clears the area. The high temperatures are back in the low 30s. Lows are a few degrees cooler and fall in the middle and upper 20s.