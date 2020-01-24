TRACKING: snow showers, drizzle, thunderstorms until Saturday morning

The main snow band will rejuvenate in the middle of the day, with snow showers, snow flurries and drizzle into the afternoon. Most reports of night snowfall were between 1 and 3.5 inches, with most in the south. We could still see a few inches before the end of the day when more snow showers pass through this afternoon.

The low passes into Lake Michigan, which holds a lot of moisture above us until Saturday. Most of the night until Saturday morning has thunderstorms and a few snow showers. The most difficult will be in the far east of the state and will contribute very little to what we will have there. If you travel east of the Mississippi, these have accumulated and travel is impaired.

Our weather pattern will give us very little sunshine for the next few days. We mostly remain cloudy from Sunday to Tuesday. Some thunderstorms can occur on Sunday as our current system moves very slowly through the Great Lakes region.

Our next system will wait until Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of snow … although computer models disagree with the placement of the system, so we may end up dry or only with bad weather.