TRACKING: Some sun, little chance of snow tonight

Today will be a very similar weather

Day compared to Tuesday with people in the north and west who are leaving

with partly sunny skies and areas in the east and south with mostly

cloudy sky. Temperatures will still be in the mid 20’s (low 30’s)

this afternoon after a cool start. Winds will be

easier today from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The same cloud trend will continue in the future

tonight with a slight chance of light snow in our far south

and eastern counties. This snow will be less than an inch, though

something. Areas with less cloud cover to the west and north will see lows

In the lower teens, the lows are in the middle to upper teens.

For Thursday we have partly cloudy

Sky and highs in the top 20s. Light snow chances are coming back for

Friday and Friday night possible with small collections.

Saturday remains cool and cloudy with highs in the mid-20s. More snow chances, mainly in the north, will return on Saturday evening and continue until Sunday evening. The highs will warm up to the lows and mid-30s on Sunday and early next week. The lows remain in teenage most of the seventh day.