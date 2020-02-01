TRACKING: Sunny Sunday with clouds on Monday

It was great seeing the sunshine today, but the clouds are moving in to cover us for tonight. This prevents the temperatures from falling more than a few degrees. The westerly winds will come up a bit tonight and sometimes go up to 40 km / h.

The clouds are coming up on Sunday and we will mainly have sunny skies and heights aimed at the low to mid 40’s! But neither the sky conditions nor the temperatures last for a long time … On Monday clouds gather and on Caucus Day the temperatures drop to low values ​​until the mid-30s.

Our next system starts tracking on Monday evening. It should be after most caucuses have been done, but you can see a little light snow or a light mixture when you leave your caucus place. Most of the light snow falls from Monday evening to Tuesday. The amounts should remain light, but we could get a few inches of snow depending on the trail of the system.

Even more light snow is possible from Wednesday to Thursday morning with another round on Friday and Friday evening. Temperatures will cool for highs and teenagers for lows most of the week into the 20s.