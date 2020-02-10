TRACKING: sunshine and a lot of melting

The fog burned down and left us behind

sunny sky over eastern Iowa. More sunshine will lead today

too much melting even at highs in the mid 20’s and low

1930s for some. The winds remain 5 to less strong from the southwest

10 mph.

Some clouds are possible tonight

with lows in the lower to upper teens. The winds will be northwest

still at 5 to 10 miles an hour.

Tuesday will be another day of most of the time

sunny to partly cloudy The temperatures will be

comparable to today.

We’ll get a boost in by Wednesday

Temperatures back in the mid 30’s. This is accompanied by

some rain and snow possible with little accumulation.

Behind this system will come a powerful one

Cold front that will drop our temperatures. We’ll look at zero

Low for Wednesday evening with highs in the single digits for Thursday as

A high moves in and the clouds decrease. The lows on Wednesday evening may fall

to the two-digit below zero.

On Valentine’s Day, we warm up with mid-teen highs and sunny skies. We will return to the lower 30s on Saturday and Sunday and have the chance of a winter mix on Saturday.