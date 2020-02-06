TRACKING: Sunshine today, chance of snow Friday

The snow areas in a southeasterly direction will still move away from the KWWL field of view and bring mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies into the state. As a result, temperatures may drop to teenagers in some places this morning. Light winds and the sun still south of the equator will not help us warm up much today, although we will climb to around 30 for the afternoon back in the mid-20s.

Clouds will return tonight when the next system follows us. Snow showers will develop towards the west and may get us on the way. However, computer models do not agree on how far the snow showers will come to the east … some keep them completely away, others bring them in until Friday evening. In any case, the amounts would remain small. Most would get half an inch or less of snowfall. Highs will be back in the 20s to lows in the 30s.

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, more snow tracks on Sunday. This system has more energy and more moisture over us, so snow may accumulate. The wind is expected to be windy, so blowing snow can also be a problem. The highs will be in the mid-1930s, so some rain can mix into the southern counties, which would affect the total amount of snow, but also lead to slippery conditions if temperatures drop until early in the morning on Sunday evening.

We look dry on Monday and most of Tuesday, with another chance that the snow will move Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Temperatures for the next week are mostly in the 20s and 30s for highs with teen lows.