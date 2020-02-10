Tracking: Sunshine Today & Tuesday; Changes by mid-week

Today: A few clouds scattered around this morning

otherwise mostly sunny during the day. Highs: 25-33. Winds: south / southwest

5-10 mph.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Lows: 12-20. Winds: southwest

northwest 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Another nice February day on tap with one

partly cloudy to sunny highs: 24-34. Winds: northwest 5-10 mph.

Our southern Wednesday is tracking down a weak storm system that could

Scattered light, rain, and snow in parts of Eastern Iowa. The best

The coincidence seems to be in the southeastern part of the KWWL viewing area.

Some snow showers are possible early Thursday morning when an arctic cold front moves through Iowa. The temperatures on Thursday are in the single digits and in the teens, with the temperatures on Thursday evening falling well below zero. Shivering temperatures are likely to be in the range of -15 ° to -25 ° with a windy northwest wind from Wednesday evening to Thursday and Thursday evening to Friday.

Temperatures will moderate back to the top 20s and lower

30s for the weekend.