TRACKING: Super Sunday weather – KWWL

It’s Super Bowl Sunday and it’s us

I’m going to follow some great weather. Although we will start

With a little cloudiness the sky is mostly sunny to partly cloudy

today with a better chance of blue sky south of highway 20. The sun

together with the winds that come from the west, this is sometimes windy

Tomorrow the temperatures will rise all over the country into the low 40s. prepare

for melting a lot!

Because of the melting of some mottled fog

will be possible tonight as the clouds will gradually increase and

The lows will continue until the mid-1920s. For Monday cloudy and cloudy

The pattern returns when we stand back to gray skies and highs in the low

Mid 30’s. During the day there is a chance of a winter mix

with ice-cold drizzle and snow. Roads can be particularly affected

the evening commute.

Light snowfall is expected from Monday evening to Wednesday. Most of the snow will fall to the south and east. Temperatures cool for the week, with highs in the lows through the mid-twenties from Tuesday through the weekend. The lows temporarily drop to almost 10 degrees. Unfortunately the sky mostly remains cloudy until at least Saturday.