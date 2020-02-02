TRACKING: Super Sunday weather – KWWL

It’s Super Bowl Sunday and it’s us
I’m going to follow some great weather. Although we will start
With a little cloudiness the sky is mostly sunny to partly cloudy
today with a better chance of blue sky south of highway 20. The sun
together with the winds that come from the west, this is sometimes windy
Tomorrow the temperatures will rise all over the country into the low 40s. prepare
for melting a lot!
Because of the melting of some mottled fog
will be possible tonight as the clouds will gradually increase and
The lows will continue until the mid-1920s. For Monday cloudy and cloudy
The pattern returns when we stand back to gray skies and highs in the low
Mid 30’s. During the day there is a chance of a winter mix
with ice-cold drizzle and snow. Roads can be particularly affected
the evening commute.
Light snowfall is expected from Monday evening to Wednesday. Most of the snow will fall to the south and east. Temperatures cool for the week, with highs in the lows through the mid-twenties from Tuesday through the weekend. The lows temporarily drop to almost 10 degrees. Unfortunately the sky mostly remains cloudy until at least Saturday.