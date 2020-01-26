TRACKING: The cloudy weather continues

We saw a brief clearing overnight that allowed some of our temperatures to fall on the teenagers while others stayed in the 20s. The cloud cover fills up again for this morning and we will have another cloudy day. Again, some storms with highs will be possible in the lower 30’s. The winds at 5 to 10 miles an hour from the west will be weaker than yesterday.

Cloudy skies remain tonight with areas of fog / frost where the lows fall to the low 20s. We will mostly remain cloudy for Monday, with the highs still in the lower 30s.

In fact, there is no longer sunshine duration in the 7-day forecast. The sky is cloudy on Tuesday and light snowfall is expected on Tuesday evening. The highs on Tuesday fall to the upper 20s, the lows to the lower 20s.

We’re back in the lower and mid 30’s for the rest of the week, with the chance of light, isolated snow from Thursday through Friday. Some sometimes see a winter mix.

