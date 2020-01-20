TRACKING: Today cool with snow flurries, on Tuesday it gets warm

A few roads across Eastern Iowa are still a bit icy today and will likely remain icy at least until tomorrow. Slight storms have also dusted snow in some places, but the snow is so light and fluffy that it is easy to move and should cause few problems. Otherwise, it was a cloudy morning with a cloud cover, but the clouds are gradually thinning and waning from northeast to southwest. A little sunshine can help improve the streets in certain places.

heights

will remain below average in the middle to upper teens (20 for

Dubuque). With partly cloudy skies tonight and light and variable

With wind, we should see our lows drop to around 5 degrees

Zero with wind chill as cold as about 15 below.

To

On a cool Tuesday morning we will be on a warming trend.

Mostly sunny skies and a shift in wind from the south bring heights

back to the low 20s tuesday. We continue to warm up until the mid-1930s

Wednesday is the chance of snow.

temperatures

will usually remain stable and sufficient from Wednesday to Saturday

from about 28 to 34 degrees. Therefore the snow becomes wintry

Mix for Wednesday afternoon before switching mainly to snow again

Wednesday night. Also on Thursday an upswing in a wintry mix

moves in and turns to snow on Fridays.

Depending on a narrow temperature window that was slightly above and below freezing, we could see a few centimeters of accumulation. We will get a good idea of ​​what we will see tomorrow. However, keep in mind that the trip can be disabled from Wednesday to Friday.