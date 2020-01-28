TRACKING: You don’t need sunglasses this week

We had a little more freezing drizzle in places that led to areas with icy roads. This drizzle will decrease over the course of the morning with another cloudy and cloudy day. Temperatures appear to be a bit cooler today, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. The winds remain from the north-northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Of course, the sky remains cloudy tonight and new foggy areas are forming. This is due to the fact that the temperatures cool down in the light and changing winds until the upper and lower 20s. We cannot escape the stubborn cloud cover until Wednesday and the sky will be cloudy. This time there can be light snow or storms with little or no accumulation to be expected. The highs will be in the upper 20s. The coolest air of the week comes in for Thursday mornings with middle-aged lows.

We will warm up from Thursday to the weekend despite the cloudy sky. The lows will be the rest of the week in the mid-1920s, with highs warming up to Friday’s 1930s lows, Saturday mid-1930s, and top 30s and Sunday’s 1940s lows when the sunshine finally breaks through. From Thursday evening to Friday it will snow again lightly, even if an accumulation is not to be expected.